By all means, let’s elevate teachers’ status

FOR SO LONG, our teachers have been toiling under the most challenging circumstances with the accompanying pressure of giving our learners and student populace the quality of education worth mentioning to be at par with the rest of the world.And yet, they remain secondary in our priorities, deprived of decent salaries and emoluments given the other sectors of government service.

Whether we acknowledge it or not, they have contributed immensely into what we have been or have accomplished. They have guided us through both pleasant and unpleasant years.We may consider hearing their petition for salary increases, so as to assuage their demand to maintain their families decently and for them to stay in the country rather than seek job opportunities overseas.

10-K cops to secure BSKE in Central LuzonSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Execs discuss conditions of 2 San Fernando flyoversSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

NLEX to deploy 1,500 traffic personnel during UndasSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

'No Untoward' incidentSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

CSF students get aid from Guv, BMSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Cebu City ‘unable’ to meet P50 billion budget for ‘23SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕