BusinessWorld Podcast: Election-Related Violence and Subpar Medication

A podcast that revisits the stories that have been published in BusinessWorld, the most trusted source of Philippines business news. Elections in the Philippines have evolved into brutal political competitions over the years, with the persistent claims of general peace and safety often overshadowing the reality of election-related incidents (ERIs). In this B-side episode, Rona Ann V.

Caritos, executive director for the Legal Network of Truthful Elections (LENTE), discusses with BusinessWorld reporter Miguel Hanz L. Antivola the prevailing history and implications of election-related violence for Philippine democracy. Fake and low-quality medicines have become more common and are being sold at lower prices through online platforms. In this B-Side episode, Monash University professor Michelle McIntosh discusses the effects of subpar medication on the overall health of people with BusinessWorld reporter Adrian H. Halili. As household savings were depleted during the pandemic, more Filipinos relied on credit to manage their daily expenses





Philippine Government Accuses China Coast Guard of Using Water Cannon in West Philippine SeaMANILA, Philippines: The Philippine government accused a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel of using water cannon in an attempt to prevent a Philippine vessel from conducting another rotation and resupply (RoRe) mission to Filipino military personnel stationed on board BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS)...

Philippine President to Meet Chinese President to Discuss West Philippine Sea TensionsPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss measures to ease tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

Bacolod City Election Officer Urges Candidates to File Statements of Election Contributions and ExpendituresSunStar Publishing Inc.

WATCH: Philippine Coast Guard releases video of sea collisionsThe Philippine Coast Guard has released videos of twin collisions Sunday between Chinese vessels and Philippine boats on a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre on the West Philippine Sea.

Senators condemn Chinese aggression in West Philippine SeaPhilippine lawmakers have condemned China's latest act of aggression in the West Philippine Sea, which saw two ship collisions in Philippine territory over the weekend.

