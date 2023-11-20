BusinessWorld Podcast: Election-Related Violence and Subpar Medication

A podcast that revisits the stories that have been published in BusinessWorld, the most trusted source of Philippines business news. Elections in the Philippines have evolved into brutal political competitions over the years, with the persistent claims of general peace and safety often overshadowing the reality of election-related incidents (ERIs). In this B-side episode, Rona Ann V.
Caritos, executive director for the Legal Network of Truthful Elections (LENTE), discusses with BusinessWorld reporter Miguel Hanz L. Antivola the prevailing history and implications of election-related violence for Philippine democracy. Fake and low-quality medicines have become more common and are being sold at lower prices through online platforms. In this B-Side episode, Monash University professor Michelle McIntosh discusses the effects of subpar medication on the overall health of people with BusinessWorld reporter Adrian H. Halili. As household savings were depleted during the pandemic, more Filipinos relied on credit to manage their daily expenses
