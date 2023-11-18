BusinessNext 2023 Explores Collaborative Opportunities Between Business and AI

Southwestern University PHINMA's BusinessNext 2023 event explored the collaborative opportunities between business and artificial intelligence (AI). The event aimed to help businesses thrive in the ever-dynamic business landscape and stay ahead of industry demands. In partnership with Accenture Philippines and the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event took place at Cebu City's Radisson Blu on October 18, 2023.





