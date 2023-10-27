Businesses seek ‘staggered’ implementation of property tax increase

BUSINESSMEN and other stakeholders have requested staggered real property tax (RPT) collection in Cebu City once the tax code is updated.Cebu City Councilor Noel Wenceslao, who chairs the Committee on Budget and Finance, said in an interview on Sugboanon Channel, managed by Cebu City Hall, that most stakeholders have expressed a preference for a gradual implementation of the tax code revision.

The City Council has scheduled another special committee public forum after the holiday, following two public hearings on the revised RPT held on October 13 and 19.The proposed revision of Cebu City's RPT Code is expected to lead to a substantial increase in the market value of properties in prime locations within the city, with values rising from 200 to 3,200 percent. This change will enable the city to generate higher tax revenues.

Philippines Headlines

Read more:

sunstaronline »

Boy, 4, found in downtown Cebu City after being ‘kidnapped’SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Removal of campaign material from private properties ‘unconstitutional’SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Over 9,000 troops deployed in Northern Mindanao to secure BSKE 2023SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Law postponing BSKE unconstitutional, says SCSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

SM CDO Downtown unveils a 'Downtown Christmas Wish' centerpieceSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Roble’s largest passenger vessel to ply Cebu-HilongosSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕