Business Groups and CEOs Open to Amending Constitution for Economic Boost

Lawmakers are laying the groundwork for amending the Constitution to boost the country's economy. Business groups have expressed openness to the idea, citing the Constitution's limitations. CEOs have emphasized the importance of timing. Talks of amending the Constitution were welcomed during non-election years.





Former Justice and Congressman Vicente Veloso Supports People's Initiative to Amend ConstitutionFormer justice and congressman Vicente Veloso expresses his support for a people's initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution, stating that it is a legitimate and democratic method to propose necessary reforms. The people's initiative process allows Filipino people to directly propose amendments to the Constitution by gathering signatures from registered voters.

Senate President Zubiri files resolution to amend economic provisions in ConstitutionSenate President Juan Miguel 'Migz' Zubiri has filed a resolution seeking to amend economic provisions in the Constitution. The resolution proposes amendments to Articles 12, 14, and 16 of the charter, aiming to reframe the nation's economic policy in the context of globalization while still protecting the Filipino-first policy. The resolution also highlights the need to institutionalize reforms in the Public Service Act to promote liberalization, efficient service delivery, and competition.

Senate President Zubiri files resolution to amend economic provisions of 1987 ConstitutionSenate President Juan Miguel Zubiri files a resolution to kickstart discussions on amending the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution. Zubiri's move is encouraged by President Ferdinand Marcos's view that the ongoing campaign to amend the Constitution through a 'People's Initiative' is divisive. The House of Representatives expresses support for the Senate's initiative.

Talk of amending the ConstitutionThe Marcos Jr. administration is rumored to push for the amendment of the 1987 Constitution, sparking debates on the ulterior motive behind it. The imperfections of the current Constitution are acknowledged, but the conditions for rewriting it are questioned.

The Importance of the ConstitutionThe Constitution is the fundamental law of the land and violations can lead to nullification of laws and executive acts.

President Marcos Orders Senate to Review Economic Provisions of ConstitutionPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has instructed the Senate to review the economic provisions of the Constitution in response to the people's initiative for Charter change. The proposal under the people's initiative is considered too divisive, and the Senate will take the lead in the review to preserve the bicameral nature of legislation.

