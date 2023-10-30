Burned out, but better

When I graduated from college in 2005 with a double major in behavioral science and marketing management, my future lay ahead of me. My supportive parents told me that I could be anything I wanted to be. I knew exactly what I wanted to become as soon I stepped out of PICC wearing my toga. As early as then, I wanted to become the head of a multinational corporation. I knew I had to work my way up, and I was ready to do so. Or so I thought.

I handed out my resume both physically and virtually to a number of large companies but was rejected multiple times. I wanted a career in human resources, but the big corporations were looking for experience. So, I stepped back and joined a mid-sized international organization that gave this eager kid a chance. It was a great place to start and learn the ropes, and I moved up the ranks more quickly than most. The company had a very good culture, but I wanted more.

This time, I got into one of the biggest outsourcing companies in the country. With a Philippine workforce of 30,000 at the time, it was as big as it gets. I had to start a few levels lower than the last position had at my previous employer, but I didn’t mind. The targets were miles away from what I was used to, and the work was ten times more. Work hours were hellish, and the workload was too much to handle. headtopics.com

But I was determined. I worked for almost twelve to fourteen hours every day without receiving overtime pay and went to the office, even on Saturdays, just to finish work. The environment was toxic, and workplace politics was rampant. I neglected all these issues even though I shouldn’t have had. I was dead set on reaching my goals. I wanted to become a manager and run my own team at all costs.

I climbed the corporate ladder and became a supervisor myself. With my team, I did what my supervisors had done with me. I expected my direct reports to work the way I used to work. I never asked how they were or if they were all right. I pushed and pushed to reach our targets. Then, one day, it happened. I burned out. I was so stressed and tired, and without any hesitation or a new job, I resigned. headtopics.com

Russia says downed 36 Ukrainian drones over Black Sea and CrimeaDefining the News Read more ⮕

Gulf states sound alarm on Israel's Gaza ground opsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of 'intolerable' sufferingDefining the News Read more ⮕

Families to hold mass commemoration for Seoul 2022 crush victimsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Vast destruction, 39 dead in Mexico after Acapulco hurricaneDefining the News Read more ⮕

Gaza civilians should move south where humanitarian efforts 'will be expanding': Israeli militaryDefining the News Read more ⮕