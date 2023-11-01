Bulakeños say ‘no’ to SJDM conversion to highly urbanized city

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said around 166,000 voters refused to vote for the plebiscite.The conversion of SJDM, Bulacan to a highly urbanized city gained support from 23 Bulacan city and municipality mayors.

ABSCBNNEWS: Bulacan votes 'no' to SJDM conversion to highly-urbanized cityBased on the Certificate of Canvass, 1,608,004 million cast their votes, out of the more than 2,092,248 registered voters.

