Bulakeños say ‘no’ to SJDM conversion to highly urbanized city

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said around 166,000 voters refused to vote for the plebiscite.The conversion of SJDM, Bulacan to a highly urbanized city gained support from 23 Bulacan city and municipality mayors.

