Bulacan votes 'No' to San Jose del Monte as highly urbanized city

Based on the certificate of canvas a total of 620,707 people voted yes to the petition to ratify Proclamation 1057 proclaiming San Jose del Monte as an HUC, which was signed on Dec. 4, 2020, by then-president Rodrigo Duterte.The 18th most populated city in the Philippines, San Jose del Monte meets the requirements of an HUC.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: Bulacan to decide San Jose Del Monte fate in BSKEBulakeños are set to decide in a plebiscite that will determine whether SJDM will be independent from the province of Bulacan.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Bulacan rejects San Jose del Monte’s bid to be independent from provinceThis is the first electoral exercise since the 2021 Palawan plebiscite where advocates of a ratification bid lost to its opponents

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Bulacan residents to vote on San Jose del Monte’s conversion into highly urbanized city on BSKE dayAside from electing their new barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan leaders, residents in Bulacan are also set to vote on the conversion of San Jose del Monte (SJDM) from a component city to a highly urbanized city on Monday.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Bulacan votes 'no' to SJDM conversion to highly-urbanized cityBased on the Certificate of Canvass, 1,608,004 million cast their votes, out of the more than 2,092,248 registered voters.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Nueva Ecija seeks to force Game 3 vs San Juan in MPBL North FinalsNueva Ecija will not roll over and fold as if it’s not the reigning MPBL king for a reason.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: United Airlines launches San Francisco-Manila flightDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕