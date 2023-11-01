Bulacan voters reject conversion of San Jose Del Monte into highly urbanized city

While the former president’s proclamation declared San Jose del Monte as having met the requirements of a HUC, Bulacan residents needed to greenlight the conversion through a plebiscite. The first-class component city’s net income is also around P141 million, higher than the P50 million annual income required by the Local Government Code for HUCs.

A voter died of a gunshot wound sustained as two groups supporting rival candidates clashed in the premises of a polling... The SKIMS fashion brand of television personality Kim Kardashian is now the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA and...

The price of potatoes has risen, but is expected to normalize because of the harvest, which is seen to augment the supply...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: Bulacan to decide San Jose Del Monte fate in BSKEBulakeños are set to decide in a plebiscite that will determine whether SJDM will be independent from the province of Bulacan.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Bulacan rejects San Jose del Monte’s bid to be independent from provinceThis is the first electoral exercise since the 2021 Palawan plebiscite where advocates of a ratification bid lost to its opponents

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Bulacan votes 'No' to San Jose del Monte as highly urbanized cityMANILA, Philippines: Residents in Bulacan rejected a proposal to convert San Jose del Monte into a highly urbanized city (HUC).

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Bulacan residents to vote on San Jose del Monte’s conversion into highly urbanized city on BSKE dayAside from electing their new barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan leaders, residents in Bulacan are also set to vote on the conversion of San Jose del Monte (SJDM) from a component city to a highly urbanized city on Monday.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Bulacan votes 'no' to SJDM conversion to highly-urbanized cityBased on the Certificate of Canvass, 1,608,004 million cast their votes, out of the more than 2,092,248 registered voters.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: United Airlines launches San Francisco-Manila flightDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕