Bulacan residents to vote on San Jose del Monte’s conversion into highly urbanized city on BSKE day

This is in line with Proclamation 1057 signed by former president Rodrigo Duterte in December 2020. It said the “proclamation shall take effect only upon ratification in a plebiscite by the qualified voters therein.”According to the Local Government Code of 1991, a highly urbanized city should have a minimum population of 200,000 and an annual income of at least ₱50 million.

The SJDM's population in 2020 was 649,918. The city government also cited its records saying that SJDM's income in 2022 was ₱684.97 million. Over two million voters in the province are expected to decide on whether to officially make SJDM an independent city.of Bulacan have signified their support for the city’s transition. The National Movement of Young Legislators Bulacan Chapter has alsoWalang kinalaman ang pagtaas ng bilihin kapag naging highly urbanized city ang lungsod.

It also said the conversion"would not automatically increase" utility bills and that tax paid by its people will also"not automatically rise.” If the highly urbanized city status is attained, the city government said employment generation, economic activities, and government services will be improved. This will also boost urban planning measures for construction of infrastructures like libraries, schools, classrooms, waiting sheds, sidewalks, bridges, and roads, it added. headtopics.com

Since this will coincide with the barangay and SK polls, residents have until 3 p.m. to cast their votes.

