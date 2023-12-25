Bukidnon battle shatters NPA truce

NINE members of the New People's Army were killed in a clash with government forces in Bukidnon on Christmas Day, shattering the two-day ceasefire declared by the communist rebels. The encounter took place in the hinterlands of Malaybalay City. The military has not declared its own ceasefire and continues combat operations against the insurgents.





