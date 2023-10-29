Buhain nananawagan ng kooperasyon sa Philippine aquatics community

Ito ang sinabi ni Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) Secretary-General at Batangas 1st District Rep. Eric Buhain matapos ang pormal na pagbibigay ng pagkilala sa PAI ng World Aquatics at Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

Sa isang memorandum na ipinadala kay Vargas ay kinumpirma ng World Aquatics Bureau ang pormal na pagkilala sa PAI bilang miyembro. Nagpahayag din ng pasasalamat si Buhain sa Philippine Olympic Committee General Assembly para sa nagkakaisang pagboto upang aprubahan ang kanilang pagkilala bilang nag-iisang NSA para sa aquatics sa bansa.

Ang mga interesadong manlalangoy, lokal man o internasyonal ay dapat lumahok nang personal sa tryout na ito upang maisaalang-alang para sa mga pre-identified swimming competitions para sa 2024. Nilinaw din ni Buhain na sa kabila ng pagpapaliban ng Asian Age Group na orihinal na nakatakda sa Disyembre 3-6 hanggang Pebrero 26 hanggang Marso 9 sa Clark Aquatics Center, ang mga resulta ng National tryouts na ginanap noong Oktubre 6 hanggang Oktubre 15 ay mananatili bilang batayan para sa pagpili ng 44 na miyembro ng pangkat. headtopics.com

Nag-sorry na ang asawa ng isang Olympic cham­pion sa pole-vault matapos niya akusahan si EJ Obiena ng doping or pag-gamit... EZ2/LVM - 2 31 SUERTRES - 6 9 4 6D Lotto - 7 5 9 9 2 6 6/42 - 5 32 24 4 18 22 P28,824,637.00 Grand Lotto - 44 17 7 49 35 14 P56,367,250.00

Buhain calls for cooperation among Philippine aquatics communityThe Philippine aquatics community can now enjoy peace and harmony as the legality issues raised against the Philippine Aquatics, Inc. (PAI) headed by President Michael ‘Miko’ Vargas and Secretary-General Eric Buhain have been resolved through recognition from the World Aquatics (WA) and the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC). Read more ⮕

Philippine aquatics community urged to foster cooperationThe Philippine aquatics community can now enjoy peace and harmony as the legality issues raised against the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI), headed by President Michael ‘Miko’ Vargas and Secretary-General Eric Buhain, have been resolved through recognition from the World Aquatics (WA) and the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC). Read more ⮕

Mga bumibisita sa sementeryo dumami dahil sa mabuting panahonMas marami na ang mga bumisita ngayong Linggo sa mga libingan dahil sinasamantala ang mabuting panahon. Read more ⮕

– the Philippine carabao or the Chinese panda bear?The question we ask – is it the carabao poking the panda bear, or the other way around? Clearly, the two incidents prove who the “poker” is. Read more ⮕

Meet Grzegorz Nowak: New musical director of the Philippine Philharmonic OrchestraThis year, on the 39th concert season of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO), a new music director—in the person of seasoned Polish conductor Grzegorz Nowak—took over. If one is to judge by Nowak’s two latest engagements with the PPO, one can say the national orchestra has finally found a star conductor. Read more ⮕

Philippine Aquatics Inc. gets PH Olympic Committee approvalDefining the News Read more ⮕