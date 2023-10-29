Buhain calls for cooperation in aquatics community

Manila Standard SportsThe Philippine aquatics community can now enjoy peace and harmony as the legality issues raised against the Philippine Aquatics, Inc., headed by its president Michael ‘Miko’ Vargas and Secretary General Eric Buhain have been resolved through its recognition from the World Aquatics and the Philippine Olympic Committee.

According to Buhain, who also serves as Congressman for the 1st District of Batangas, the process of achieving full compliance was very tedious, starting from the time the previous administration (Philippine Swimming, Inc.) was suspended, to the consequential decision of the International Swimming Federation and the POC.

“On behalf of our president Michael “Miko” Vargas, I would like to thank the World Aquatics Bureau, headed by president Husain AL Musallam and Executive Director Brent Nowicki for the full recognition of Philippine Aquatics Inc .as Regular member.,” said Buhain, an Olympian and Philippine Sports Hall-of-Famer. headtopics.com

In a memorandum sent to Vargas, dated October 18, the World Aquatics Bureau confirmed the formal recognition of Philippine Aquatics, Inc. as a member of the World Aquatics. “This decision has been taken by unanimous vote of the World Aquatics Bureau in accordance with Articles 5.3 and 5.4 of the World Aquatics Constitution,” said the memo, signed by WA Executive Director Brent J. Nowicki and copy-furnished to POC President Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino.

The WA recognition of PAI was the vital piece of document used by the POC General Assembly during its meeting last October 27, in formally accepting the group of Vargas as the official swimming body in the country, replacing the suspended PSI. headtopics.com

Buhain also expressed thanks to the Philippine Olympic Committee General Assembly for unanimously voting to approve their recognition as the only NSA for Aquatics in the country.

