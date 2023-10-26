Budget gap narrows to ₱983.5 billion in January-September

THE state’s budget deficit in January to September narrowed by nearly 3 percent to P983.5 billion but it missed its programmed deficit as national government spending slowed during the period.

“The Year-to-Date NG deficit figure is only 66 percent of the P1.5 trillion full-year program due to higher revenue and lower expenditure performance than programmed for the period,” the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) said in its latest report.

Meanwhile, the state’s expenditures fell behind its nine-month target by P40.9 billion despite growing 4.12 percent year-on-year. The state’s spending in the reference period was below its intended expenditure level of P3.862 trillion, Treasury data showed. headtopics.com

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said the “budget deficit” in the nine-month period was brought about by the reopening of economy following the lifting of the state of public health emergency due to Covid-19.

Ricafort said the “relatively” faster inflation and higher interest rates and financing costs would remain a “drag” on the country’s economic activities, particularly on spending, sales and tax revenue collections of the national government. headtopics.com

For the month of September alone, the state’s budget deficit widened by 39.6 percent to P250.9 billion from P179.8 billion recorded in the same month of last year, according to the Treasury.

