BuCor frees 949 prisoners

At least 486 were released from the New Bilibid Prison, 177 from the Davao Prison and Penal Farm, 90 from the Correctional Institution for Women and 71 from the San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm.MANILA, Philippines — Up to 949 prisoners have been released from various prisons in the country, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) reported yesterday.

Sixty-nine other prisoners were freed from the Leyte Regional Prison, 33 from the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm and 23 from the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm.Among those who walked free were 213 inmates who had been acquitted of the charges filed against them, 129 given parole and 29 granted probation.There are now 6,322 prisoners released under the administration of BuCor director Gen. Gregorio Catapang Jr.

Several officials from the Department of Justice attended the culminating program, including Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, Undersecretary Deo Marco and Assistant Secretaries Francis John Tejano and Jose Dominic Clavano.

