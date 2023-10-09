BTS' Jungkook Writes Letter to Fans About Military Enlistment

Korean artist Jungkook has penned a letter to fans regarding his upcoming enlistment for the military, shortly after it was announced he and the remaining members of BTS would begin the enlistment process. BTS' label Big Hit Music announced in a statement that Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and V have all initiated the military enlistment process. All able-bodied men in South Korea are required to serve in the military for two years.
The BTS members could have opted to postpone their service until they turned 30 years old through a revised law, but decided to push through in order to continue the planned regroup in 2025. Jin and J-Hope are already well into active military duty, while Suga was designated as a social service worker last September because of a previously sustained shoulder injury. Following news of the remaining members beginning the enlistment process, the youngest BTS member Jungkook wrote a letter to BTS fans known as ARMY on the community platform Weverse to quell emotions since the artist had a stellar 2023 as a solois
