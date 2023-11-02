BTS’ Jungkook to perform on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

BTS guest appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Sept. 25, 2018 (Photo: Andrew Lipovsky /NBC) This will mark Jungkook’s 11th “Tonight Show” guest spot, previously appearing with his BTS bandmates.

In 2020, “The Tonight Show” hosted “BTS Week,” a jam-packed week-long special with games, comedy bits and unique performances each night, including a rendition of their chart-topping single, “Dynamite.”

Jungkook’s “Tonight Show” appearance will happen after he releases his debut solo album"Golden” out Nov. 3.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANILABULLETIN: Spotify declares BTS Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ fastest song to reach one billion streamsK-pop group BTS member Jungkook has set a new record on Spotify with his single “Seven (feat. Latto).”

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: China and Russia show off tight ties again at military forumChina and Russia publicly reinforced their bond at a military forum in Beijing, a move that defies the US and comes as plans take shape for Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden to meet. They used speeches critical of Washington’s policies on Monday at the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing to show solidarity.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Miado wants to show off improvements in Adiwang rematchFor Jeremy Miado, his upcoming match against countryman Lito Adiwang next month is a perfect opportunity to showcase his growth as a fighter.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: LOOK: Filipino celebrities show fun, eerie sides for HalloweenIt's that time of year again when celebrities bring out their creative streak as they dress up for Halloween.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

AUTOINDUSTRIYA: Iconic SP Concept is proof Mazda still wants to make fun carsMazda wows Japan Mobility Show 2023 with rotary-powered Iconic SP Concept

Source: autoindustriya | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Masquerade ball sa Sweden, nakalikom ng pondo para sa kawanggawaKISTA, SWEDEN - Mistulang fashion show ang naganap na makislap na Masquerade ball sa Kista, Sweden kamakailan.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕