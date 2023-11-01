BSP sees inflation easing below 6%  

The BSP also cited the recent adjustment in jeepney fares as the provisional increase of P1 approved by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board took effect on Oct. 8. Despite easing for six straight months to 4.7 percent in July from a peak of 8.7 percent in January, headline inflation averaged 6.6 percent from January to September after accelerating in August and September.

After hinting another possible 25-basis-point rate increase, Remolona signaled a possible pause in the next meeting of the BSP’s policy-making body. After maintaining a hawkish pause between May and September, the BSP took an off-cycle and urgent monetary action on Oct. 26 to prevent supply-side price pressures from inducing additional second-round effects and further dislodging inflation expectations.

“We believe we could see inflation moderate in year-on-year terms from the previous month while we are likely to see the third quarter GDP growth remain subdued as overall economic momentum slows further,” Mapa said.

Even if the BSP is carrying out rate hikes to fend off second round effects and to corral inflation expectations, Mapa said the central bank would be on the back of slowing down growth first.

