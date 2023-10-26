BSP raises policy rate by 25 basis points

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) raised its benchmark interest rates as a measure to curb inflation.

“The Monetary Board recognized the need for this urgent monetary action to prevent supply-side price pressures from inducing additional second-round effects and further dislodging inflation expectations,” the MB said in a statement.

With the increase, the overnight deposit and lending facility interest rates will be adjusted to 6% and 7%, respectively. “The MB deems it necessary to keep monetary policy settings tighter for longer until inflationary expectations are better anchored and a sustained downward trend in inflation becomes evident,” he added. headtopics.com

“BSP-MB hikes the policy rate by 25 bps to 6.5% statement hinting the possibility of a follow-through hike on November 16 helps prevent a spike of USD-PHP to 60 over the coming holidays,” BPI Chief Economist Jun Neri said in a tweet.

However, he also said that the country might still feel the "pressure" in the supply side which might possibly lower the country's GDP. On October 25, National Economic and Development Authority Chief Arsenio Balisacan said that there is no need for the MB to have a monetary response for the "supply-driven inflation."

