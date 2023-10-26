BSP raises interest rate to 6.5% off-cycle to address rising prices

Meanwhile, interest rates on overnight deposit and lending facilities were also bumped up to 6.0% and 7.0%, respectively, from the previous 5.75% and 6.75%.

“The Monetary Board recognized the need for this urgent monetary action to prevent supply-side price pressures from inducing additional second-round effects and further dislodging inflation expectations,” Remolona said Thursday.

“Before today's monetary policy action, the staff risk-adjusted forecast for 2024 was 4.7 percent (from 4.3 percent previously). This is well above the government’s target range,” he added.

