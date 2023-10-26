BSP raises borrowing rate to 6.5% to tame inflation

The Monetary Board, the policy-making body of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), raised the overnight borrowing rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent in an off-cycle move to rein in inflation, Governor Eli Remolona Jr. said Thursday.

“Inflation and the Q3 GDP will come out . So these are additional data to consider…. We are hoping that the data will be nicer to us. But if not, we will consider a further rate hike ,” said Remolona, who is also the chairman of the Monetary Board.

“I think from March to July next year, inflation will be above 4 percent…That is what our model says. Beyond July it will be somewhere around 3 percent and stay there for the rest of 2024,” he said. He said GDP growth in the third quarter might settle around 4.5 percent which, could represent “some recovery from the second quarter .” headtopics.com

The Monetary Board said it recognized the need for urgent monetary action to prevent supply-side price pressures from inducing additional second-round effects and further dislodging inflation expectations.

Inflation forecast for 2024 was raised to 4.7 percent from 4.3 percent, above the government’s target range. “The balance of risks to the inflation outlook still leans significantly toward the upside, due mainly to the potential impact of higher transport charges, electricity rates, international oil prices, and minimum wage adjustments in areas outside the National Capital Region,” the BSP said. headtopics.com

“On the output side, recent domestic indicators point to dissipating pent-up demand in the near term. Nevertheless, the country’s medium-term growth prospects remain largely intact. The Monetary Board is closely monitoring the impact of the increase in interest rates as these work their way through the economy,” the BSP said.

Japan court to make landmark transgender decisionDefining the News Read more ⮕

Charles Dantes, Author at Manila StandardDefining the News Read more ⮕

Alphabet and Microsoft see earnings rise on AI-infused cloudDefining the News Read more ⮕

Civilians massacred in DR Congo as clashes spreadDefining the News Read more ⮕

Vibal unveils new textbooks aligned with MATATAG CurriculumDefining the News Read more ⮕

Hackers infiltrate DICT’s testing websiteDefining the News Read more ⮕