BSP makes off-cycle 25 bps rate hike amid inflation risks

MANILA -- The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Thursday raised its benchmark target reverse repurchase (RRP) rate by 25 basis points in a bid to tame inflation.

This was an off-cycle rate hike as the Monetary Board is not supposed to meet and decide on monetary policy until Nov. 16. "We didn’t look close enough at expectations; we have various measures of expectations and one of them that was very striking this time was our consumer, our households expectations survey," Remolona said.

"That's very worrisome to us, because as you know, monetary policy cannot control supply-side price shocks, but it can serve to break the link between those supply-side shocks and expectations. And also the link between those supply side shocks and second-round effects, including for example transportation hikes and minimum wage increases," he explained.

"In fact, I think, from March to July next year, the headline inflation will very likely be above 4 percent," he said. Remolona said the Monetary Board will consider another rate hike in November if the data are "worse than we thought."The consumer price index will be released by the Philippine Statistics Authority on November 7. Economic growth numbers, meanwhile, will be released on November 9.

