BSP lifts rates to fresh 16-year high

In a press conference, BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. said the Monetary Board decided to take an off-cycle action to raise interest rate ahead of the scheduled rate-setting meeting on Nov. 16.MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) resumed its tightening cycle as it delivered a 25-basis-point hike during an off-cycle rate-setting meeting yesterday, bringing the benchmark interest rate to a new 16-year high of 6.50 percent.

Remolona admitted that monetary authorities should have raised interest rates last month, but are now catching up by delivering a hike outside of the scheduled rate-setting meeting. “That is very worrisome to us because as you know monetary policy cannot control supply-side price shocks, but it can serve to break the link between those supply-side shocks and expectations and also the link between those supply-side shocks and second-round effects, including for example transportation fare hikes and minimum wage increases,” he said.

“We will consider it (rate hike) if things are worse than we thought. We are hoping the data is nicer to us. But if not, then we will have to consider a further rate hike,” he said. Inflation accelerated for the second straight month to 6.1 percent in September from 5.3 percent in August after easing for six straight months to a year-low of 4.7 percent in July after peaking at a 14-year high of 8.7 percent in January.“Looking ahead, the Monetary Board deems it necessary to keep monetary policy settings tighter for longer until inflationary expectations are better anchored and a sustained downward trend in inflation becomes evident,” he said. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, he said the effect of a weaker-than-expected global recovery as well as government measures to mitigate the effects of El Niño weather conditions could temper inflationary impulses. “The Monetary Board is closely monitoring the impact of the increase in interest rates as these work their way through the economy. The Monetary Board also continues to support fiscal efforts to sustain growth through more rapid programmed spending, as well as non-monetary interventions to address persistent supply-side pressures on prices,” he said.

BSP makes off-cycle rate hike amid inflation risksThe Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Thursday raised rates by 25 basis points. Read more ⮕

BSP makes off-cycle 25 bps rate hike amid inflation risksThe Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Thursday raised rates by 25 basis points. Read more ⮕

Bangko Sentral’s off-cycle hike brings rates to 6.5% as inflation sizzlesThe 25 basis points off-cycle hike is the first time policy rates go up since March 2023 Read more ⮕

What Bangko Sentral’s interest rate hike means for consumers and the economyRate hikes make credit more expensive with the goal of controlling inflation, but this also means people and businesses have less money to spend, potentially slowing down the economy Read more ⮕

CCAP pushes environment-friendly innovations in credit card industryThe Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) stressed the need for innovations that would make the credit card industry more sustainable amid the growing number of environmentally conscious consumers. Read more ⮕

BSP raises interest rate to 6.5% off-cycle to address rising pricesThe policy-making Monetary Board has raised the interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.5% effective Oct. 27, earlier than expected, in a bid to slow down the rate of price increase of goods and services. Read more ⮕