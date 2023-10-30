BSKE results 'crucial' to politicians in nat'l level: Marcos Jr

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Monday stressed the importance of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), as these local officials would deliver votes for politicians at the national level.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote at Batac, Ilocos Norte past 7 a.m., Marcos said local elections are "held at the very intimate personal level." "Of all the elected officials, it is the barangay officials who can actually tell you 'I will deliver this many votes,'" the President said.

"Kapag sinabi ng mga barangay na magde-deliver ako sa'yo ng 350 votes sa aking barangay, asahan mo 350 'yun, totoo 'yun, kaya napakahalaga ng resulta nito para sa aming mga pulitiko. Napakahalaga ng resulta ng barangay election," he added. headtopics.com

"That is why ang sa aming assessment, kung minsan ay napakainit ng barangay election dahil talagang crucial 'yan," said Marcos. Marcos, Jr. in August said his political party Partido Federal ng Pilipinas was eyeing alliances with "like-minded" groups ahead of the BSKE, which he said would have a "big impact" on the 2025 polls.

The President said a political party should be strong enough to help its candidates despite potential "conflicts." Efforts to expand alliances "should start now", he said. He also urged mayors last week to prepare for emerging challenges and threats faced by local governance and stressed the importance of partnerships with other stakeholders. headtopics.com

Message of His Excellency President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.Defining the News Read more ⮕

PCG: Thousands flock to ports for BSKE, Undas holidaysThe Philippine Coast Guard on Saturday recorded a surge in passengers in ports nationwide as Filipinos travel for the Barangay and Sanggunian Kabataan Elections and Undas holidays. Read more ⮕

PNP on 'full-alert' status for BSKE, UndasThe Philippine National Police (PNP) will deploy on Saturday more than 180,000 security personnel as part of its full-alert status for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) and Undas. Read more ⮕

Maguindanao school to be used for BSKE catches fireA school in Barira, Maguindanao del Norte caught fire Saturday morning, burning classrooms that were assigned as polling precincts in Monday's Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, according to the Commission on Elections. Read more ⮕

Fire hits 2 schools serving as polling centers in BSKEFIRE broke out in two schools that will be used as polling centers for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Military seeks cooperation for peaceful BSKE in Lanao del SurMARAWI CITY – The military has urged cooperation for a peaceful barangay election on Monday, October 30, in Lanao del Sur. Read more ⮕