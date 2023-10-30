BSKE: Proseso ng automated canvassing sa Brgy. Pasong Tamo

Watch more on iWantTFC Inaasahan ang mas mabilis na canvassing of votes sa Barangay Pasong Tamo sa Quezon City dahil automated ang isinagawang Baranggay at Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) sa tatlong polling centers nito.

Foreigners observe automated polls in Bgy. Pasong TamoSeveral foreign observers were on hand to check on the automated BSKE at the Pasong Tamo Elementary School in Quezon City on Monday.

'Minor' electrical glitch hits automated polls in Brgy. Pasong TamoAn electrical glitch temporarily disrupted the voting for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections in two polling precincts at Pasong Tamo Elementary School on Monday.

Some voters prefer mall precincts after pilot testing for BSKEVoters who were able to cast their votes in malls would like to see mall voting again in the next elections.

Comelec kicks off pilot mall voting for BSKE 2023Voting here in a Quezon City mall kicked off promptly at 7 a.m. Monday.

WATCH: Vice President Sara Duterte casts vote for BSKEWATCH: Vice President Sara Duterte casts vote for BSKE

3 QC poll precincts to pilot test automated BSKEThree polling centers in Quezon City will be used to pilot test an automated Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday, October 30.