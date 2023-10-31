BSKE 'Generally Peaceful' - BG. Hidalgo

'Nanatili pa rin ang 'security tight' ng PNP personnel upang matiyak na maaayos na madadala ang mga ballot boxes mula sa polling precincts sa COMELEC office.Congrats sir BG. Hidalgo sa naging resulta ng BSKE sa Central Luzon naging ' generally peaceful.' Karagdagang PNP 4,000 personnel sa UNDAS Kahapon (Lunes) karagadang PNP 4,000 personnel ang ideneploy sa mga sementeryo sa Central Luzon.

