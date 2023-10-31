BSKE deaths climb to 19

Laudiangco said that the number of election-related incidents (ERIs) could still go up, considering that the BSKE period is until Nov. 29. Despite the violent incidents that resulted in the death of 19 people, Comelec Commissioner Rey Bulay maintained that last Monday’s BSKE was peaceful and orderly.

Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region director Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza yesterday said the trouble that resulted in the death of Esmael Genta caused tension among teachers facilitating the elections in rooms at the Sarilikha High School in Barangay Semba in Datu Odin Sinsuat.

Killed in the shooting were Sagon Kiya Jailun, 53, and Unnang Turabin Alasa, while the suspects were incumbent and re-elected barangay chairman Abdullah Ramos Panglias; Absar Panglias, a candidate for barangay councilor and Ghalib Tala Sasal – all residents of Barangay Balagtasan, according to Lamitan City police chief Lt. Col. Arlan Delumpines.

Delumpines said Panglias and his two followers escaped toward the city proper after the shooting incident. Nobleza said the conduct of elections at the Simuay Junction Elementary School in Simuay, Sultan Kudarat resumed immediately after policemen and soldiers had spread around the barangay to prevent a repeat of the shelling.

In a situation report issued by the PNP yesterday, of the 237, at least 35 of them were validated ERIs, 103 were suspected and 99 were non-ERIs.At least 17 shooting incidents were recorded: two for kidnapping, light threats and harassment, respectively, and four for mauling.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: LIVE updates: 2023 Barangay, SK electionsThe Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections officially opened, October 30.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: PNP nanindigang mapayapa ang pagdaraos ng BSKE 2023Nanindigan ang Philippine National Police na naging mapayapa sa kabuuan ang barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Comelec mulls blockbuster 'early voting hours' for PWDs, vulnerable sectors in 2025BUOYED by the success of the 'early voting hour,' the Commission on Elections (Comelec) plans to implement the scheme in the midterm elections and Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in 2025.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Comelec: Smooth elections in Western VisayasILOILO CITY — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) on Monday, October 30, in Western Visayas were smooth and peaceful.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: PNP: Over 1,900 arrested for BSKE gun ban violationAt least 1,922 people were arrested across the country for violating the gun ban implemented due to the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Sunday.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Man suffers heart attack while voting in BSKELEGAZPI CITY, Albay – A 31-year-old man died while voting in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) in Baao, Camarines Sur on Monday, October 30.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕