BSKE candidate in Quezon hurt in ambush

GENERAL LUNA, Quezon – A candidate in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections was wounded in an ambush in Barangay Malaya here on Thursday, October 26. Police identified the victim as Barangay Malaya Councilor Ruben Ilagan, 62, who is running for barangay captain in the area.Ilagan was the first victim of election-related violence in this town.
Investigation said Ilagan was walking on his way home after attending a meeting near the barangay hall when two men hiding in a dim area shot him four times. Gunmen fled towards Lopez, Quezon. Mayor Matt Erwin Florido here reported the incident to the police and condemned the attack. “This kind of violence has no place during this barangay election,” he said.
Information received by Florido said the suspects were wearing facemasks and drove a blue Smash motorcycle as gateway vehicle.