BSKE candidate in Quezon hurt in ambush

GENERAL LUNA, Quezon – A candidate in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections was wounded in an ambush in Barangay Malaya here on Thursday, October 26. Police identified the victim as Barangay Malaya Councilor Ruben Ilagan, 62, who is running for barangay captain in the area.Ilagan was the first victim of election-related violence in this town.

Investigation said Ilagan was walking on his way home after attending a meeting near the barangay hall when two men hiding in a dim area shot him four times. Gunmen fled towards Lopez, Quezon. Mayor Matt Erwin Florido here reported the incident to the police and condemned the attack. “This kind of violence has no place during this barangay election,” he said.

Information received by Florido said the suspects were wearing facemasks and drove a blue Smash motorcycle as gateway vehicle.related stories

5 patay matapos matabunan ng landslide sa QuezonLima ang kumpirmadong nasawi sa pagguho ng malaking bahagi ng isang bundok sa General Nakar, Quezon. Read more ⮕

Comelec to halt proclamation of winning BSKE bets with pending casesSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Lacson puts Negros Occidental under red alert status for BSKE, UndasSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Over 9,000 troops deployed in Northern Mindanao to secure BSKE 2023SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Law postponing BSKE unconstitutional, says SCSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Comelec to pilot test Automated Elections Systems for BSKEThe pilot testing of the Automated Elections System (AES) will be held in three barangays for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE). Read more ⮕