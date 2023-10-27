BSKE 2023: Mga ilegal na gawain binabantayan

Watch more on iWantTFC Nagsagawa naman ng nationwide Oplan Baklas sa bisperas ng pagtatapos ng campaign period. Nagpa-Patrol, Victoria Tulad. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 27 Oktubre 2023.

Watch more on iWantTFC Nagsagawa naman ng nationwide Oplan Baklas sa bisperas ng pagtatapos ng campaign period. Nagpa-Patrol, Victoria Tulad. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 27 Oktubre 2023.

Read more:

ABSCBNNews »

Dagsa ng mga pasahero inaasahan sa NAIA dahil sa BSKE, UndasInaasahang dadami ang mga pasahero sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport at iba pang transport terminals sa Biyernes. Read more ⮕

Batangas port handa na sa mga pasahero sa BSKE 2023, UndasHanda ang Batangas Port sa inaasahang dagsa ng mga biyaherong uuwi sa kanilang mga probinsiya para bumoto at gunitain ang Undas. Read more ⮕

BSKE 2023SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Mall Voting for BSKE 2023SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Cebu ports, airport ready for BSKE, Undas 2023SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Mandaue expects 30,000 visitors for Kalag-kalag, BSKE 2023SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕