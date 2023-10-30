Broncos shock NFL champion Chiefs while Niners fall to Bengals

Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos runs for yards during the second quarter of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 29, in Denver, Colorado. (AFP)

Wilson, who won the 2014 Super Bowl with Seattle, was only 6-16 since arriving in Denver last year but knew the importance of beating Kansas City. "Wasn't good enough," Mahomes said."Obviously the turnovers but the execution in general. They did a good job against us with their defense."The Cincinnati Bengals, meanwhile, delivered their own upset with a 31-17 triumph at San Francisco.

"Our tackling was extremely sloppy," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said."We didn't play well. That team beat us straight up. The bottom line is we have to get better in every aspect." "We didn't start off too hot but we kept fighting," Brown said."We're a much better team than we showed." headtopics.com

Tennessee rookie Will Levis threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns and Derek Henry ran for 101 yards in Tennessee's 28-23 home triumph over Atlanta.

Bombers turn back Chiefs, snatch no. 3 spotDefining the News Read more ⮕

NCAA: JRU outlasts Arellano for back-to-back winsJose Rizal University made it two wins in a row on Sunday after a slim 79-74 triumph over the Arellano Chiefs at the FilOil EcoOil Arena in San Juan. Read more ⮕

Buhay na buhay ang Texas sports fansDallas Cowboys at Houston Texan sa National Football League (NFL). Houston Astros at Texas Rangers sa Major Baseball League (MBL). Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs sa NBA (National Basketball Association) Read more ⮕

Ancajas-Inoue bout postponed as Japanese champ suffers rib injuryThe fight is initially set on Nov. 15 at the Ryokogu, Kokugikan in Tokyo but will be moved to a still undecided later date. Read more ⮕

Mapua pushes NCAA champ Letran near brink of elimination; LPU nips EACTop NCAA Season 99 men's basketball contender Mapua with MVP contender Clint Escamis rallies past lackluster defending champion Letran, which nears elimination with its 10th loss in 11 games Read more ⮕

Cardinals keep defending champ Knights reelingDefining the News Read more ⮕