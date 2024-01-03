Broadcast Operations of Sonshine Media Network International Suspended

ON Dec. 19, 2023, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) suspended the broadcast operations of the Mindanao-based Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) for 30 days for alleged violation of the terms and conditions of its 25-year franchise. Affected by the suspension is the airing of all its news and commentary programs, including an interview program, 'Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa' (From the Masses to the Masses) by former president Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

The suspension has raised outcries of suppression of press freedom and free expression from the former president and other affected broadcasters such as Dr. Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey 'Ka Eric' Celiz. But at least one member of the House of Representatives, Deputy Minority Leader France Castro of ACT-Teachers party-list, has openly expressed support for the suspension, calling SMNI's broadcasting a 'threat' to press freedom. Castro has filed charges in court against Duterte for alleged grave threats made against her on his SMNI program. Duterte has denied the charge





