Britney Spears tells her side of the story in autobiography

In the book,"The Woman in Me," Spears reveals how she was due to have a baby with Justin Timberlake, but had an"excruciating" abortion.In 1999, a phenomenon swept the pop world. A blonde girl in a breezy school uniform danced through the corridor of a high school with an innocent face and infected legions of teenagers with the words "Hit Me Baby One More Time." was 16 years old at the time of recording; 17 by the time it reached No.1 in at least 23 countries.

At the age of 11, she secured a role in the teen series "Mickey Mouse Club" and played alongside Justin Timberlake, Happier times: Britney with then boyfriend Justin Timberlake in 2002. Image: Chris Gardner/AP Photo/picture alliance

After the series ended, the arduous search for a record deal went up a gear. After several rejections, Spears finally found someone who believed enough in her to send her into the studio with a large team of producers. "Baby One More Time" was released in 1999 and shot to No.1 in the US Billboard charts as well as in Germany, Australia, Canada and Mexico. continued to work and soon it was clear that she wasn't someone who simply rested on her laurels. headtopics.com

She then went into a relationship with the performer Kevin Federline, bringing an abrupt halt to her musical career. Three months after they began dating in 2004, the pair were married and had two children. In 2007, they separated and Spears returned to music.

But Spears' divorce became the center of attention for the media world, as the pair traded blows in a bitter fight for the custody of their children. Eventually, Federline was awarded sole custody. The negative headlines continued as the paparazzi enjoyed a feeding frenzy. headtopics.com

Spears' story, documented word for word in the newspapers that pursued her, took another turn for the worse. In January 2008, she was strapped to a gurney, after a three-hour standoff involving her two toddler sons, her ex-husband Kevin Federline, a court-appointed child monitor, police officers, paramedics and a locked bathroom door.