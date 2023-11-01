British Chamber optimistic for extension of lowered tariffs to assist in food security, inflation

“The off-site rate increase shows how the Bangko Sentral wants to treat inflation significantly and people are taking into account actions on inflation. I think controlling inflation, we’ve seen it in the US, the UK, and across Europe, is a key element which in that context, it reinforces the government’s approach to the economy,” Nelson said.

The British Chamber has consistently shown its support to the extension of lowered tariffs on meat of swine until next year through submitting a position paper to the Tariff Commission. Furthermore, the British Chamber remains an advocate for a dynamic and vibrant agricultural sector in support of the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act to help reinforce the country’s agricultural policies.

Its Philippine-British Meat Trade Mission Year-End Gathering on November 30 intends to celebrate the successful meat trade mission that occurred last year in collaboration with the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board which is also an integral partner of the British Chamber in establishing long-term relations among the importers and distributors in the UK and the Philippines towards attaining food security which remains significant in sustaining the all-time high economic growth.

