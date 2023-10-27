Britain's iconic red phone boxes get new lease of life

In a workshop packed with historic memorabilia, from rusty petrol pumps to vintage enamel signs, Carl Burge skillfully applied the finishing touches to the red British telephone box he was restoring.

Emblematic of the UK worldwide, these sturdy red pillars first rolled out in the 1920s have endured everything from vandalism to the country's famously wet weather over the ensuing decades. The number of phone boxes in Britain peaked in the 1990s at around 100,000, though many were not the famous red designs.

Redundant red and other phone boxes are increasingly being adopted by local communities and converted into facilities such as mini libraries, visitor information stands and defibrillators. Daniele Benedettini has set up shop inside two red boxes on the edge of Russell Square, selling the famous Italian dessert and coffee.

The 29-year-old, who rents the boxes from a private owner, said they were his first business before also opening a cafe nearby. Burge said that restoring a telephone box takes an average of six weeks, starting with the "painstaking" process of stripping it down to the "bare bones".Burge has seen many phone boxes come through his workshop in the town of King's Lynn, eastern England, and says they are often broken, missing glass from the window panes or their wooden doors are rotting.

The next step is applying body filler and sanding out any imperfections in a laborious process that is done by hand and which can take several days to complete. He spotted his first phone box while driving past a property that was going on sale. He bought it off the owners, restored it and kept it in his front garden.

