Britain brings together political and tech leaders to talk AI

LONDON, United Kingdom – Britain will convene governments, academia and companies working at the cutting edge of artificial intelligence on Wednesday at the inaugural AI Safety Summit to debate how, and even if, the risks of the technology can be contained.
But the summit, which focuses on highly capable general-purpose models called “frontier AI,” has managed to attract US Vice President Kamala Harris, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, China’s vice tech minister, and United Nations’ Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
China will be a key participant, given the country’s role in developing AI technology, although questions have been raised by some lawmakers in Britain about its presence. “This is the UK invitation, this is not the U.S.,” she told Reuters. “When the UK government was talking to us, we said it’s your summit. So if you want to invite them, invite them”.
