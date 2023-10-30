Briones: One day in a life of a quinquagenarian

I set my alarm for 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, which was quite unusual since I don’t usually wake up until past 10.But Oct. 30 was a special day.It was the first Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) since May 2018, and I was co-hosting SunStar Cebu’s live coverage of the event on social media with Mildred Galarpe at 9 a.m.I actually didn’t get out of bed until 8:26 a.m. but I still managed to reach the office after a very quick, I mean really quick shower.
, the Police Regional Office 7, Central Command and the Comelec 7 announced that the BSKE was generally peaceful and safe.After my shift ended, I decided to buy cat food for, well, my cats. It was a good thing an agrivet store a few minutes’ walk from the office was open. Then I purchased my maintenance medicines at a nearby pharmacy before proceeding to have lunch at one of those fried chicken joints that leave your clothes smelling like used oil afterwards.