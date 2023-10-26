Brgy. in Balamban 'area of concern'

A BARANGAY in Balamban town, midwest Cebu, has been placed under the yellow category of area of concern for the upcoming October 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) after a shooting incident resulted in the death of an incumbent barangay councilor in the area.Barangay Cansomoroy, in Balamban, is now an area of concern under the yellow category after Anastacio Pacquiao, a 60-year-old incumbent barangay councilor of Brgy. Cansomoroy, was shot to death on Oct. 5, 2023.

Pacquiao was a candidate for barangay captain in Cansomoroy in the upcoming BSKE on Oct. 30.Police Lieutenant Colonel Glenn Hife, chief of Balamban Police Station, said the perpetrators were hired guns (or those individuals paid to kill someone) who had records at the station, including outstanding arrest warrants, and were only residing nearby.The Balamban police are preparing the charges against those responsible for the murder of Pacquiao.

