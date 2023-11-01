Breeders’ Cup horse dies, Belmont winner Arcangelo out

“Breeders’ Cup is saddened to report the loss of Practical Move after what is suspected to be a cardiac event while returning from his gallop this morning at Santa Anita Park,” the statement said. The death of Practical Move cast a somber pall over preparations for this week’s racing festival, reviving memories of the slew of equine fatalities at Santa Anita in recent years.

In a separate development on Tuesday, Belmont Stakes winner Arcangelo was withdrawn from this week’s meeting after failing to recover from an injury to his left hind hoof. “As we’ve talked about from day one, we will always be horse first, no matter absolutely what,” Antonucci said.

