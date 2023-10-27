Breast cancer: Unveiling the enemy

BARELY a year after finishing her active treatment for endometrial cancer, Annabelle Cadeliña was clueless that her regular mammogram and breast ultrasound checkup was the start of another battle — breast cancer.A teacher by profession from Ormoc City, Annabelle was diagnosed with endometrial cancer at the age of 51 in 2021. In less than a year, just as she was about to continue law school, Annabelle was diagnosed with Stage 2 triple-negative breast cancer.

“More than any other cancer, my opinion is that this reflects the health-seeking behavior of patients, for whatever reason they would opt to seek a consultation later that they should have,” Liangco said.He said stages zero to three of breast cancer can still be cured with complete treatment. One will grow old, die from something else, and be free of breast cancer throughout their lifetime.Cancer in stage four means cancer has spread to other parts of the body, like the bones, liver, and lungs.

