Breast Cancer: Fighting misinformation saves lives

FIGHTING cancer is not just about getting a timely diagnosis and adequate treatment, it is also about fighting misinformation.Dr. John Arnold Uson, immediate past president of the Philippine Society of Medical Oncologist (PSMO), said fighting misinformation is very important, which is why they are encouraging patients to get the right information that will navigate them to the proper health provider for cancer.

“The manual sends the message that cancer is not a death sentence and that things can be done to ease the burden of cancer diagnoses. More than anything, no one is alone in their fight,” ICanServe president Nikoy de Guzman said during the manual’s launch in Cebu last Oct. 5, 2023.ICanServe Foundation is a Philippine-based advocacy group of breast cancer survivors and volunteers.De Guzman recalled her first breast cancer diagnosis in 2002. She had breast cancer twice.

Breast cancer: Not necessarily a death sentence, but a costly battleThe day the professor received her breast cancer diagnosis, a rollercoaster of emotions overwhelmed her. With faith and support, she faced breast cancer head-on. Read more ⮕

Beauty queens offer breast cancer awareness tipsBeauty queens Pia Wurtzbach and Michelle Dee are strong advocates for breast cancer awareness. Read more ⮕

Cebu City prepares alternate security measures for Kalag-kalag 2023SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Iloilo City deploys 742 security forces for BSKE 2023SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

US provides P625 million to boost competitiveness of Iloilo City, 8 other citiesSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Basilan exec orders tight BSKE security measuresSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕