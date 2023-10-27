Breast cancer concerns rise as Higaonons shun proper treatment in Cagayan de Oro

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Experts stress the significant health risks this choice poses, especially in a country with high breast cancer mortality rates. Higaonon elder Bae Kalalagan, for instance, is among the 12,000 Higaonons in the city who cling to their traditional healing practices, despite modern healthcare options provided by the local and national government agencies.

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), for one, provides aid for those diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, amounting to P100,000 in medical assistance, covering surgery and chemotherapy.

She said patients can apply for this assistance at their office located along Corrales Avenue in Cagayan de Oro.Rose Undag, a tribal leader, said poverty is also a major reason why many Higaonon women opt for folk medicine instead of seeking professional help.

She said they initially consulted a physician who recommended surgery and chemotherapy. However, due to financial constraints, the family sought the help of aLater, they found out that PhilHealth and PCSO offer medical assistance to indigents.Cagayan de Oro's City Health Office operates health centers in all 80 barangays, including the 16 villages where many Higaonon people live.

Dr. Dilla said, "If Higaonon women do visit the centers, it's primarily for coughs, flu, and other respiratory diseases, not for breast cancer or other major illnesses." According to the National Commission on Indigenous People, there are between 10,000 to 20,000 Higaonons living in Misamis Oriental and Cagayan de Oro City.

