Brawner: No need to invoke MDT over West Philippine Sea collisions

“Iyong ganitong mga sitwasyon hindi pa po kailangang i-invoke iyong MDT ,” he said in a radio interview. Brawner said it would take more serious attacks, such as a deliberate attack on Philippine ships in the country’s territory, to necessitate invoking the MDT. “Pero kung iyong mga ganito lang na maliliit na pagbangga ay hindi muna ,” he said.

During the same mission, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel MRRV 4409’s port side was also “bumped” by Chinese maritime militia vessel 00003 (CMMV 00003). Ayungin Shoal is located 105.77 nautical miles from the nearest Philippine province of Palawan and constitutes part of the country's 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and continental shelf as provided under a United Nations convention.

