Boys graduate high school at lower rates than girls, with lifelong consequences

Some boys are fine when they first drop out, landing jobs providing steady incomes. But over the long term, lacking a high school degree can hold men back. Studies show young men who drop out of high school earn less over their lifetimes and are more likely to end up in jail.

In some cases, boys like West aren’t in as much of a hurry to graduate as girls because they haven’t needed a high school degree to cover rent and groceries, said Beth Jarosz, a program director at research organization PRB. A man without a high school diploma often earns as much as a woman who has completed a year or two of college, Jarosz said.

More than 45,000 fewer boys than girls graduated high school in 2018, according to an estimate by researcher Richard Reeves based on data available from 37 reporting states. Boys are referred to special education at higher rates than girls in early grades and are suspended at higher rates throughout school, all of which can derail plans for an on-time graduation, Quezada said.

In Buffalo, Benjamin Nichols’ troubles in school started early. After his parents divorced when he was 6, he started acting out and was held back. By the time he turned things around in high school, Nichols was older than his classmates and a better fit for an accelerated-credit night program, he said. He enrolled, only to be told the program was being shut down.

There would be more than 10 years of starts and stops before he earned his GED in 2019. Nichols, now 33, earned a two-year degree in electrical construction and maintenance this past year.

