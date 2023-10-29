Boxers La Cruz, López recover some pride for Cuba at Pan American Games

Cuba’s Julio La Cruz celebrates beating Brazil’s Keno Machado in the men’s boxing 92kg final bout at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile last Friday.

SANTIAGO, Chile — Once a sports superpower, Cuba now celebrates every gold medal at the Pan American Games. Two of them came on Friday with two-time Olympic boxing champions and kept the team from the Communist island in competition with its Caribbean rivals the Dominican Republic.

Heavyweight Julio César La Cruz beat Brazil’s Keno Machado 4-1 in the final and became the first ever athlete of the sport to win a fourth Pan American gold medal. The 34-year-old will be in Paris next year. headtopics.com

Shortly later, light-heavyweight Arlen López topped another Brazilian, Wanderley de Souza Pereira, 5-0. Cuba, the Dominican Republic and host Chile are in a bitter fight for the 6th place in the medal table as the largest multisports event in the continent reaches the midpoint.

La Cruz, a national hero back home, said he doesn’t want to defend his title in four years’ time in Barranquilla, the Colombian city that will play host for the next Pan American Games. “I am happy to fulfill my objective, the predictions and my task as a flagbearer for the Cuban team,” a serious La Cruz told journalists. “I don’t think I want to arrive at my fifth games. I want to retire now and spend time with my family. Being a boxer is a big sacrifice and time away from your family. I need some rest. Cuba has a substitute already, someone who does it for me. headtopics.com

Cuba is the country with most medals for boxing in the history of the Pan American Games. But that position in Santiago was passed on to Brazil, with four gold medal winners.

