It’s Chicky, the Bounty Fresh Chicken icon — star of the famous 3D Billboard at One Bonifacio High Street and 5 Avenue at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig. She’s making people stop and stare to see what she’s up to in visually exciting 3D.

Chicky’s new roost up in the famous 3D billboard on Bonifacio High Street and 5th Avenue in Taguig City lets her share good cheer and deliver important messages. Wearing a cape and wielding a shield, she’s telling the public to protect themselves with good nutrition.

Take care of your health, Chicky says. Always choose clean, nutritious food. Bounty Fresh Chicken makes an effort to safeguard everyone’s health because its newly-improved fresh dressed chickens are NAE – meaning they are chickens raised in clean and healthy living conditions, fed with a vegetarian diet, and have had No Antibiotics Ever at any point in the production process! headtopics.com

Chicky and Bounty Fresh are really serious about promoting good health. Chicky quickly became a popular brand icon when she was launched in 2016. In 2020 a giant inflatable Chicky caught a lot of attention when she was perched on a billboard along EDSA Magallanes and C5. During those challenging times, she wore a facemask to remind people that everyone can do their part to prevent the spread of the Covid 19 virus. Silently and subtly, Chicky set a good example to show people how to stay safe.

In 2023 Chicky says stay healthy. Bounty Fresh Chicken’s NAE status makes it a truly safe and nutritious food for everyone.10 Chinese arrested as Customs foils theft attempt at Pasay warehouse

