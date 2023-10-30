Botohan sa ilang bahagi ng Mindanao nabulabog ng karahasan

Watch more on iWantTFC Sa Cotabato City, hindi dumating ang mga gurong maglilingkod sana bilang electoral board sa Rosary Heights 12 kaya mga pulis ang humalili sa kanila para matuloy ang halalan. Nagpa-Patrol, Lerio Bompat. TV Patrol, Lunes, 30 Oktubre 2023

