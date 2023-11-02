Boris Johnson asked if hairdryer could fight Covid: ex-aide

As the virus began to spread worldwide in March 2020, Johnson shared with officials a YouTube video of the dryer being used "to kill Covid", according to his former top aide Dominic Cummings. The ex-British leader wanted Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, and Patrick Vallance, its chief scientific advisor, to give their opinions about it, Cummings claimed in a statement submitted to a public inquiry into Covid.

It is examining the UK government's performance dealing with the virus, which led to nearly 130,000 fatalities being recorded in Britain by mid-July 2021.Cummings, who quit Johnson's government in late 2020 after falling out with him, has used his 115-page witness statement and in-person testimony to assail his former boss's handling of the crisis.

"A low point was when he circulated a video of a guy blowing a special hairdryer up his nose 'to kill Covid' and asked the CSA and CMO what they thought," the former aide stated, referring to Whitty and Vallance.Cummings also claimed Johnson was "extremely distracted" when the virus first hit Britain, due to various personal and political matters."An ex-girlfriend was making accusations about him in the media.

Johnson was ousted last year by Conservative MPs after a string of scandals, including the so-called "Partygate" controversy around lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street.Cummings has also faced criticism, in particular for abusive language revealed in text messages from the time and his part in a "toxic" culture atop the UK government.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CNN PHILIPPINES: Molly Hurwitz: Matthew Perry’s former fiancée pays tribute to the ‘complicated’ actorMatthew Perry’s former fiancée has paid tribute to the late actor, remembering a man who had a “profound impact” on her life.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Wembanyama, Johnson clutch as Spurs stun Suns in epic comebackVictor Wembanyama scores back-to-back buckets down the stretch, while Keldon Johnson delivers the game-winner as the Spurs storm back from a 20-point deficit to beat the Suns

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Ancajas trains on despite postponement of title boutIt's business as usual for the camp of former world champion Jerwin Ancajas.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Philippines records dip in COVID-19 infectionsPhilippine health authorities recorded an additonal 1,146 COVID-19 cases in the week of October 16-22, which is 8 percent lower than the previous week's total.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: PH records 1,088 COVID cases from Oct. 23 to 29The DOH recorded 1,088 new cases from October 23 to 29, or an average of 155 cases a day, five percent lower than the week of October 16 to 22.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: UK rips up state guarantees on nearly 1 billion pounds of COVID-19 loansWhile the amount is only a fraction so far of the 77 billion pounds of loans issued, the move follows pressure from lawmakers and Britain's public spending watchdog who criticized the programs for being too lax

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕