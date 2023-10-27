Book launching

Dr. Doni Wilson, reputedly a world-renowned stress management expert, launches her book entitled ‘Master Your Stress.

Reset Your Health’ during a press conference at the Shangri La Mall in Mandaluyong City. In her book, Wilson shares her expertise on how to control anxiety, boost energy, and beat being burnt out through the science of epigenetics.

