Bong Go stresses importance of health, safety and security during long holiday 

“Bilang Chair ng Senate Committee on Health, ipinaaalala ko na ingatan din ang ating kalusugan habang kapiling ang ating mga mahal sa buhay. Umaapela rin tayo sa ating mga law enforcers na tiyakin ang kaligtasan ng bawat Pilipino, lalo na sa mga simbahan, sementeryo, mga terminal at iba pang lugar na maraming tao. Dahil magkakasunod ang mga araw na walang pasok ang mga kabataan, siguraduhin nating protektado ang mga bata at ang kanilang buong pamilya,” he appealed.
Go took note of the preparation efforts of various government agencies for the influx of travelers during the holidays. He also called on law enforcement agencies to ensure a secure and peaceful observance of Undas.
“I urge our law enforcers to be vigilant and ensure the safety of our kababayans as they travel and observe Undas. Your role is crucial in maintaining peace and order during this significant and sacred time,” said Go, who is also vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Order.
However, he reiterated that government action alone is not enough and the cooperation of the public is of primordial concern. “Government can lay down the rules, but responsible compliance starts with each of us. Kaya’t ako’y nananawagan, let’s make health and safety our personal responsibility,” urged Go.“We are a community, and each of us has a part to play. Your actions affect not just you, but also those around you. Kaya’t sa bawat hakbang na ating gagawin, isaisip natin ang kapakanan ng ating kapwa,” Go stated.
