Bong Go stresses importance of health, safety and security during long holiday 

“Bilang Chair ng Senate Committee on Health, ipinaaalala ko na ingatan din ang ating kalusugan habang kapiling ang ating mga mahal sa buhay. Umaapela rin tayo sa ating mga law enforcers na tiyakin ang kaligtasan ng bawat Pilipino, lalo na sa mga simbahan, sementeryo, mga terminal at iba pang lugar na maraming tao. Dahil magkakasunod ang mga araw na walang pasok ang mga kabataan, siguraduhin nating protektado ang mga bata at ang kanilang buong pamilya,” he appealed.

Go took note of the preparation efforts of various government agencies for the influx of travelers during the holidays. He also called on law enforcement agencies to ensure a secure and peaceful observance of Undas.

“I urge our law enforcers to be vigilant and ensure the safety of our kababayans as they travel and observe Undas. Your role is crucial in maintaining peace and order during this significant and sacred time,” said Go, who is also vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Order.

However, he reiterated that government action alone is not enough and the cooperation of the public is of primordial concern. “Government can lay down the rules, but responsible compliance starts with each of us. Kaya’t ako’y nananawagan, let’s make health and safety our personal responsibility,” urged Go.“We are a community, and each of us has a part to play. Your actions affect not just you, but also those around you. Kaya’t sa bawat hakbang na ating gagawin, isaisip natin ang kapakanan ng ating kapwa,” Go stated.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLASTANDARD: Easy tax payment system will attract investments—senatorDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Rizal artworks ibinida ng mga Pinoy artists in LondonLONDON - Pinasinayaan kamakailan nina Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri at Senator Bong Go ang art exhibition sa London bilang pagpupugay kay Dr. Jose Rizal na inorganisa ng Sentro Rizal sa London at Philippine Embassy sa United Kingdom sa pakikipagtulungan ng One East Asia Gallery sa Singapore.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: UN rights committee seeks stronger protection for Filipino women OFWsWith a significant number of women Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) experiencing abuse, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) called on stronger legal protection for these women.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: House GOP’s $14.3 billion Israel aid sets up collision course with SenateThe House has released text of its planned Israel funding bill, appropriating $14.3 billion dollars to aid the country, setting up one of the first leadership tests for newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: FACT CHECK: No calls from Marcos, Ombudsman for Padilla to resign from SenateNo official sources confirm Robin Padilla’s resignation as senator. The misleading video merely critiques Padilla’s stance on US help in the West Philippine Sea.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: Go to BSKE winners: Prioritize welfare of constituents, uplift lives of the poorSenator Christopher “Bong” Go emphasized the importance of respecting the democratic processes and the voice of the people after the conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday, October 30.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕