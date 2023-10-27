Bong Go reminds Filipinos to prioritize health and observe proper hygiene as typhoid cases surge in PHL

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, expressed his concern for the growing number of typhoid cases and called upon the Filipino people to take immediate action to protect their health and that of their loved ones.

“Mahalaga ring magtulungan tayo para maiwasan ang pagkalat ng mga sakit na ito. Huwag nating kalimutan ang tamang kalinisan at sanitation sa ating mga tahanan. Siguruhing laging malinis ang ating mga paligid at inumin ang ligtas na tubig,” he added.

According to the most recent disease surveillance report from DOH, there has been a 38% increase in reported cases of the disease from January 1 to September 30 compared to the same period last year, with 12,693 cases. headtopics.com

(Mindoro Occidental, Mindoro Oriental, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan) with 1,413 cases. Cases in SOCCSKSARGEN (South Cotabato, Cotabato City, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and General Santos City) increased by 119% from 512 cases to 1,123.

“Typhoid fever is a preventable disease, and it is disheartening to see the numbers continue to rise,” Go said, adding “We cannot afford to be complacent when it comes to our health. It is our responsibility to stay informed and practice proper hygiene to prevent the spread of this disease.” headtopics.com

Go then highlighted the importance of Malasakit Centers and Super Health Centers as crucial components of the country’s healthcare system, saying, “As the nation battles the increasing number of typhoid cases, it is essential for Filipinos to be aware of the facilities designed to provide quick and efficient medical services and assistance.”

“Ang Malasakit Center po ay one-stop shop, nasa loob na ho ng hospital ‘yung apat na ahensya ng gobyerno – ‘yung DOH, DSWD, PhilHealth, at PCSO. Tutulungan po kayo sa inyong billing,” said Go.

